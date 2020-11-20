Video Of Ohio State 5-Star QB’s Insane Throw Is Going Viral

Ohio State’s future quarterback room got richer on Thursday night, when five-star recruit Quinn Ewers announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 class, had been committed to Tom Herman and Texas. However, he recently de-committed from the Longhorns’ program. Thursday night, he announced his commitment to Ohio State.

“I loved the University of Texas and it had nothing bad towards them obviously, but I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me right now and I just realized that and I looked into Ohio State pretty hard and I realized that was the right spot for me to be,” Ewers told 247Sports.

The five-star recruit added: “They’re always doing things right on the field and off as well. Just the way Coach Day and Coach Dennis hold themselves to a much higher standard. They’re always going to be up for the National Championship and just how they develop their quarterbacks and their players.”

Ohio State fans are already excited about their future potential quarterback. When he can make throws like this, it’s hard not to be:

Quinn Ewers, the top QB in the class of 2022, announced his commitment to Ohio State. He also has a HUGE arm 🚀 @OhioStateFB (via @QuinnEwers) pic.twitter.com/TajnaJqbVv — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 20, 2020

That’s an 85-yard throw from a high school quarterback. Imagine what he’ll be able to do when he’s in Ryan Day’s program…

The Buckeyes have a lot to be excited about moving forward.