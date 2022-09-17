Radio Call Of The Appalachian State Hail Mary Goes Viral

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: An Appalacian State helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

App State is a team of destiny. The Mountaineers pulled off another stunner just moments ago, and you're not going to believe how they did it.

Trailing 28-26 with just two seconds left vs. Troy, App State quarterback Chase Brice stepped up in the pocket, set his feet and launched a sky-high pass toward the end-zone.

Troy deflected the pass, but it fell right into the arms of an App State receiver who found the edge and scored to win the game for the Mountaineers.

The App State radio call is as good as it gets. Absolute chaos.

How can you not be romantic about college football?

Great stuff, App State. The luck is on the Mountaineers' side this season.