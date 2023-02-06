Ranking College Football's 10 Best Tailgating Schools
Few things go better together than college football and tailgating.
While the 2023 college football season is several months away, it's never too early to look at the best tailgating schools in the country.
WSN recently ranked the 10 best tailgating schools in the country. It's a questionable list, to be honest.
They used things like typical weather, food reviews, average ticket costs, stadium capacity, average home attendance, TripAdvisor reviews and more.
Here's the top 10:
- Kansas State
- Michigan
- Utah
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- TCU
- Alabama
- Georgia
- USC
You can view the full rankings here.
There are some notable absences on the list, mainly Ole Miss and LSU, which typically stand out in the SEC.
Is Kansas State truly the country's No. 1 tailgating scene?