Ranking College Football's 10 Best Tailgating Schools

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 15: Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns fans gather at The Grove prior to the start of their game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Few things go better together than college football and tailgating.

While the 2023 college football season is several months away, it's never too early to look at the best tailgating schools in the country.

WSN recently ranked the 10 best tailgating schools in the country. It's a questionable list, to be honest.

They used things like typical weather, food reviews, average ticket costs, stadium capacity, average home attendance, TripAdvisor reviews and more.

Here's the top 10:

Kansas State Michigan Utah Ohio State Clemson Tennessee TCU Alabama Georgia USC

You can view the full rankings here.

There are some notable absences on the list, mainly Ole Miss and LSU, which typically stand out in the SEC.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Fans celebrate on the field after the LSU Tigers' win over the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Is Kansas State truly the country's No. 1 tailgating scene?