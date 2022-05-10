Look: Rankings Name Best Uniform In College Football

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive end Tyreke Smith #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to block a pass from quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Oregon Ducks during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's that time of the year where college football fans discuss the best uniforms in the country.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account called "Big Game Boomer" unveiled its rankings for the top 50 uniforms in college football.

At the top of the list for "Big Game Boomer" is Oregon. That's not a surprise considering the Ducks have some really unique looks.

Right behind Oregon on the list is Michigan. Fans really love the "Maize and Blue" combo for the Wolverines.

UCLA, Florida State and Ohio State round out the top five for these power rankings.

Here's the full top 50:

The responses to this post from "Big Game Boomer" are mixed.

"Probably one of the most accurate lists I’ve ever seen on this app," one fan said.

"I have no idea how Oregon tops this list," another fan wrote. "Their uniforms are either a hit or a miss depending on the day."

It's hard to argue against any of these programs cracking the top 50. The individual rankings for each team can certainly be debated though.