Ray Lewis On Hall Of Fame Ballot: College Football World Reacts

This year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot is loaded. Former Miami linebacker Ray Lewis' is just one name high-profile nominee.

Lewis, who was an All-American at "The U" in 1995 and a two-team All-Big East selection, is one of several former 'Canes on the ballot, along with Ken Dorsey, Bryant McKinnie and Mark Richt.

Former Miami head coach Larry Coker is also included. You can view the full ballot for the class of 2023 here.

Interestingly, while Lewis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, he has been featured on the College Hall of Fame ballot before without being voted in.

We'll see if that changes this time around. If Lewis makes the cut, he'll be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

Voting for the 2023 class runs through the end of the month.