Mississippi State is reportedly eyeing a member of Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama for its head coaching vacancy.

The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles is reporting that there is “real interest” between the Bulldogs and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

“It’s something to keep an eye on,” he reports.

Sarkisian, 45, served as the Crimson Tide’s OC this past season. He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2017-18 after coaching at Alabama in 2016.

There is some real interest on both sides between Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Mississippi State. It’s something to keep an eye on. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 8, 2020

How fun would Sarkisian at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss be? Perhaps too much fun, but we would love to see it.

Sarkisian has not been a head coach since 2014-2015, when he was at USC. He previously coached at Washington from 2009-13.

Alabama has had significant turnover on its assistant coaching staff in recent years. Losing Sarkisian would be another blow.

The Crimson Tide finished the year at 11-2 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.