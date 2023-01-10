Look: Rece Davis' Final AP Poll Top 25 Ballot Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the final AP top 25 of the 2022 college football season was released.

ESPN's Rece Davis had arguably the most interesting ballot out of eligible voters. Believe it or not, he didn't even have TCU ranked in his top four.

Davis' top four consisted of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. He even had Alabama ranked ahead of TCU.

Only Davis' ballot had TCU ranked outside of the top five.

Check it out:

It's pretty evident that Davis put a lot of stock into TCU's loss on Monday night.

The Horned Frogs didn't just come up short against the Bulldogs, they were downright embarrassed. They gave up nearly 600 total yards and 65 points.

Plenty of media members dropped TCU from the No. 2 spot because of Monday's performance. Some had Ohio State ranked second due to its strong showing against Georgia.

That being said, it's a bit odd that Davis had Michigan ranked ahead of TCU despite losing that head-to-head matchup.