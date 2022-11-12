Rece Davis Hints Where ESPN's College GameDay Could Go Next Weekend

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If you were paying close attention to this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," you may have heard Rece Davis dropping a hint as to where the crew will be next weekend.

During the second hour of the show, Chris "The Bear" Fallica admit that he wanted to be in New Orleans this weekend. Instead, ESPN decided to go back to Austin, Texas.

"It would've been great to be in New Orleans," Fallica said. "That's what you and I were talking about last night. I wanted to be in New Orleans."

Davis had a very interesting response to Fallica's comments about wanting to go to Tulane.

"You may get your wish next week," Davis replied.

Tulane is currently 8-1 this season. It'll host UCF this Saturday in what should be an exciting game.

If the Green Wave take care of business this weekend, "College GameDay" might book a trip to Yulman Stadium for next Saturday's show.