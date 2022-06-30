Rece Davis Names His 3 Favorite College GameDay Destinations

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Rece Davis has truly thrived as the host of ESPN's College GameDay. During an appearance on the "Gramlich and Mac Lain" podcast this week, he opened up about this gig.

Davis made it obvious that he appreciates visiting different campuses around the country, and rightfully so.

As for which campuses are the best, Davis revealed his top three in College GameDay history. Two of them belong to SEC schools.

Davis had positive things to say about Auburn, Clemson and LSU. He also raved about Alabama, but decided to leave out his alma mater to be fair.

"You could choose Clemson or anywhere in the SEC and not be wrong in the top three,” Davis said, via On3. “I’d probably say that just for sake of your listeners and your affinity, I would say Clemson’s as good as we do. … Pollack found ‘sloppy body guy’ and we had the mud splash there. There’s always something fun that happens when we go to Clemson.

“I think Clemson or really just about any place in the SEC. I love going to LSU. Even for an Alabama guy, Auburn’s been great. I take my alma mater out of it … because everybody’s going to feel great when they go to their alma mater. I think those are the ones.”

Davis also mentioned James Madison and Washington State when talking about impressive crowds.

ESPN's College GameDay will kick off the 2022 season by visiting Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3 to preview a showdown between Notre Dame and Ohio State.