Rece Davis Names His Favorite College GameDay Location

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's Rece Davis has been able to visit countless campuses around the country because of his role for College GameDay.

During an appearance on the "Gramlich and Mac Lain" podcast, Davis revealed his favorite College GameDay location.

Believe it or not, Davis said Washington State stands out from the rest of the competition.

"I doubt there will ever be a GameDay that was more moving and meaningful for me [than Washington State]," Davis said. "For 15 years, they had taken that slack every show. To see the joy they had in showcasing their campus, university and team was overwhelming. It was pitch-black dark at 4 a.m. their time. They were out there singing and waving so many flags. It was exhilarating. That one would be my favorite."

Additionally, Davis gave credit to Clemson and James Madison.

"You could choose Clemson or anywhere in the SEC and not be wrong in the top three,” Davis said. “I’d probably say that just for sake of your listeners and your affinity, I would say Clemson’s as good as we do."

Davis also showed some love for a trio of SEC schools - Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

"I think Clemson or really just about any place in the SEC. I love going to LSU. Even for an Alabama guy, Auburn’s been great. I take my alma mater out of it because everybody’s going to feel great when they go to their alma mater. I think those are the ones."

Ohio Stadium will be the first location of the 2022 season for College GameDay.