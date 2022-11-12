Rece Davis Offers New Health Update On Lee Corso After Missing Another Show

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, ESPN announced that Lee Corso is dealing with a health issue. Unfortunately for college football fans, he's absent from College GameDay yet again.

The rest of the College GameDay crew is in Austin for an exciting matchup between TCU and Texas.

During the beginning of the broadcast, ESPN's Rece Davis provided a much-needed update on Corso's health.

"Lee Corso still recuperating," Davis announced on this Saturday's show. "We hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon."

The entire college football world is wishing Corso a speedy recovery.

Corso has already missed a handful of shows this year due to his health. While the set is missing his infectious energy, the rest of the crew has really stepped its game up over the past few weeks.

Hopefully, Corso can return to College GameDay before the end of the 2022 season.