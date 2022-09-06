Rece Davis Reveals His Problem With College Football Playoff Expansion

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN's Rece Davis appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics regarding college football.

Of course, the 12-team format for the College Football Playoff was a major talking point during Davis' time on the show. Last week, it was announced that the CFP will expand by 2026 at the latest.

Davis agrees that it's time to expand the amount of teams that make the CFP. However, he believes an expanded field will diminish the importance of the regular season.

"I think it's time for the playoff to expand, I think we're all looking forward to games that matter at the end. But it comes at a cost," Davis said. "I don't understand why people don't just accept it."

Under the current CFP structure, every single game matters. With only four spots up for grabs, teams can't afford to drop a conference game in the middle of October. That could change though with 12 teams allowed to enter the big dance.

"It'll be great to have those playoff games, but it comes at a cost," Davis added. "Hopefully, that won't be a cost that diminishes the experience for the fans and everyone on any given Saturday throughout the regular season."

The 12-team playoff format will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.