Rece Davis Reveals Update On Lee Corso Amid Health Issues

On Friday, ESPN announced that Lee Corso will not be on the set of "College GameDay" this weekend due to a health issue.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," ESPN said in a statement. "Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

A little over an hour later, ESPN's Rece Davis provided an additional update on Corso.

Davis said Corso is dealing with a "few little health issues." The hope is that he'll return to "College GameDay" sooner than later.

"LC is dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken care of, from what I'm told. We're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time. Send out your best wishes to LC, but he's in great spirits and we're looking forward to having him back soon. We'll certainly miss him Saturday morning from Jackson on College GameDay."

Corso missed time earlier this season due to a health scare.

Hopefully, Corso will be back to full strength very soon. Until then, the rest of the "College GameDay" crew will hold down the fort for him.