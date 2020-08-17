Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Idea Of Spring Football

College football in the spring? College GameDay’s Rece Davis thinks it’s a horrible idea.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are supposedly planning on playing football in the spring of 2021. Though, it’s more likely the season would start in late winter as opposed to early spring. Both decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 have been met with strong opposition by many – Davis being the latest.

The College GameDay host believes postponing the fall season to the spring is “irresponsible.” Play two full seasons in one calendar year will cause too many problems for student-athletes. Injuries could end up being at an all-time high in the 2021 fall season as a result.

Of course, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are simply trying to do what’s best. But that hasn’t stopped fans and analysts from voicing their frustrations over the past week. Davis is the latest to weigh in, as seen in the tweet below.

—@ReceDavis tells us the idea of spring football is "irresponsible," saying the real concern is the health and safety of players playing again in the fall. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 17, 2020

Rece Davis has a strong argument here. It’s completely irresponsible of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to ask student-athletes to play a spring season and then suit-up for a full fall season just a few months later. Doing so puts football players at high risk for suffering an injury.

Unfortunately, the players don’t have much of a say in the discussion. Though, players like Ohio State QB Justin Fields are doing all they can to convince the Big Ten to reverse course.

But the Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be content with their decisions at the moment. Their respective football seasons will take place early next year – for now.