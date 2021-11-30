Recent Brian Kelly Quote Going Viral After Monday’s LSU News

Just over a week ago, Brian Kelly reaffirmed he was staying at Notre Dame unless a “fairy godmother” came along and gave him a $250 million check. Welp.

LSU is “expected” to hire Kelly away from South Bend, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. The official announcement could come as soon as tonight or tomorrow morning.

We’d call this an unprecedented, but 24 hours ago Lincoln Riley went from Oklahoma to USC. So we’ll settle at calling it shocking.

Perhaps the funniest part of the Kelly/LSU news is what he said just eight days ago regarding his employment at Notre Dame. He certainly made it sound like he’d never leave South Bend.

“No,” Kelly said last week when asked if he’d ever leave Notre Dame. “I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

This was Brian Kelly eight days ago pic.twitter.com/nxl3bVCEYv — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 30, 2021

A lot can change in a few days. Brian Kelly clearly loved LSU’s pitch and is making the move. What a wild 24 hours.

Kelly is a home-run hire for the LSU Tigers. He’s a proven winner, has excelled on the recruiting trail in recent years and will fix LSU’s culture problem within a few days.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, should have a few solid options as a replacement. Yes, Urban Meyer’s name is already being thrown around, but it’s tough to envision him leaving the NFL.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell seem like the obvious candidates.