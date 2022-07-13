Recruiting Analyst: Arch Manning Would Be 3-Star If Not For Last Name

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 cycle. Does his last name have something to do with that? Major recruiting analyst Mike Farrell believes it does.

In a recent interview, Farrell said Arch would be a three-star recruit were it not for his last name: Manning.

“If his last name wasn’t Manning, he would be a 3-star," he said.



Ouch.

The unfortunate reality is the family name is absolutely a factor in recruiting rankings.

Manning's film is impressive, but he plays against a low level of competition and doesn't exactly shine brighter than other top quarterback recruits like Malachi Nelson (USC commit), Dante Moore (Oregon commit) and Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee commit).

"He plays a very low level of competition, he hasn't progressed," Farrell added. "He had a really good freshman season, I wouldn't say regression but he hasn't progressed. And when he has had to step up against other competition, especially the playoff game where he looked awful. It just hasn't translated. Now, the Manning name is important. It's not just the name but what goes into that. Cooper was a tremendous athlete, obviously Eli and Peyton and Archie are great football minds. This kid has been taught from a young age. You have to assume based on the success of everyone else in that family; Cooper would have been very good as an athlete had he not had that athlete; that he's going to be good. So, high 3 star if the last name was Smith, throw in the Manning name to get to a 4 star, I'm not sure if you get to 5 though. Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class it knocks Arch down in my head. That's not his fault, he's not participating, he's not competing, and this is all summer ball it's all about routes on air. But every time I look at a Malachi Nelson or Dante Moore I like them better. And I've got Arch sliding into the 5th/6th range in this class."

It sounds like a recruiting rankings slide could be coming for Manning if Farrell has something to say about it.

Could Nelson or Moore become the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 cycle?