Recruiting Analyst Makes NFL Quarterback Comparison For Arch Manning

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning delivered the announcement college football anxiously awaited by committing to Texas on Thursday.

Suffice to say, the hype is already out of control for the high school quarterback. If his last name wasn't enough reason to generate excitement, 247Sports ranks Manning first among all class of 2023 recruits.

When breaking down the Longhorns' prized recruit, Cooper Petagna said Manning resembles Joe Burrow "in regards to skill set and play style."

"So much of Manning’s game relies on timing, anticipation, and accuracy, as well as exceptional intuition in the pocket to extend plays; all attributes that we’ve become so accustomed to see from Burrow formerly on Saturdays and now Sundays," Petagna wrote. "Although Manning might not be considered the athlete Burrow is, there’s flashes of his mobility that I don’t believe register enough respect in the evaluation process with his ability to extend plays both in and outside the pocket."

Comparing younger quarterbacks to Burrow is apparently all the rage these days. Former NFL running LeSean McCoy said he "cant see the difference" between the Bengals star and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

While Burrow didn't arrive in Baton Rouge with anywhere close to the fanfare Manning has drawn in high school, he left a legend. The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy with 60 passing touchdowns before carrying LSU to a national championship.

It only took him two seasons to take the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

That's lofty company for an 18-year-old, who will also likely face comparisons to uncles Peyton and Eli. We'll have to see if Manning meets the sky-high expectations.