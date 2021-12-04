Quinn Ewers entered the NCAA’s transfer portal less than 24 hours ago. One notable program has reportedly already gained “some confidence” it can land the five-star recruit.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is considering three landings spots: Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Texas and Texas A&M are obvious fits, seeing that both expect to contend in their respective conferences in coming years.

However, Texas Tech may be the early favorite to land Ewers.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports said on Friday night that Texas Tech has “some confidence” it can land Ewers this coming off-season. What a wild turn of events that would be.

“Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. And I sent out some text messages right after his report and, around the Texas Tech program, I think that there is some confidence about their position landing Quinn Ewers,” Wiltfong said Friday on CBS Sports HQ, via 247Sports. “Joey McGuire, the new coach coming over from Baylor, high school coach in that state — very well-respected person in the state of Texas.”

You can find Thamel’s original Quinn Ewers update below.

Sources: Top-ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are among the considerations for his next stop. https://t.co/SLZdtGIyNp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Quinn Ewers going from Ohio State to Texas Tech would be shocking. A transfer to Texas or Texas A&M would be much more fitting.

Ewers could probably be a day-one starter with the Red Raiders, though. We imagine that’s one of the biggest reasons he left Ohio State, seeing that C.J. Stroud isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A move closer to home also appears to be a major factor in Ewers’ transfer decision. He wants to go home to Texas, the only question is where?