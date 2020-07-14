Recruiting Expert Names Best QB Prospect Since Trevor Lawrence

For the foreseeable future, the most elite high school quarterback prospects–like 2022 signal caller Quinn Ewers–will be compared to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence was the top-ranked prospect in the 2018 class. Ewers, heading into his junior year, isn’t very far off that pace. According to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, he’s the top quarterback and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle.

To put that in perspective, that makes him the highest-rated quarterback prospect at this stage in his recruitment since Lawrence. The similarities between the two don’t stop there.

247Sports’ Charles Power broke it all down in a lengthy scouting report and film study on Ewers.

Ewers, who enters the update as the No. 2 overall rising junior, is the highest-ranked quarterback at this stage since Lawrence was tabbed as the initial No. 1 prospect in the 2018 cycle. We did not see a quarterback prospect ranked within the top five overall prospects this early in the 2019 or 2020 class. Like Lawrence, Ewers’ early status as a top prospect is due to projectable physical ability and skills paired with dominant on-field play early in his high school career. Both possessed advanced arm talent, accuracy, and feel for the game as high school underclassmen.

Already, Ewers owns offers from pretty much every major program in the country. As a sophomore, he threw for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns while tossing only three picks and rushing for 568 yards and nine scores. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller led his Southlake (Tex.) Carroll program to a 13-1 record and state quarterfinal appearance.

“Elite QB among nation’s top 2022 prospects, regardless of position,” wrote 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks back in November. “Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

Brooks compared Ewers to current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Lawrence, meanwhile, is projected to go first overall next spring.

That is impressive company for a kid just finishing his sophomore year. We’ll see how Ewers continues to develop and if he is able to deliver on the early hype.