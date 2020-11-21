Referees Already Missed A Big Call In Ohio State vs. Indiana

We’re barely five minutes into this afternoon’s game between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana, but there’s already an officiating controversy.

Ohio State leads Indiana, 7-0, with about 10 minutes to play in the first quarter. The Buckeyes got on the board with a couple of passes from star quarterback Justin Fields.

OSU appeared to be on the verge of extending its lead, as the Buckeyes seemed to force a fumble deep in their territory on Indiana’s next possession. However, the pass catcher was ruled down by contact. Surprisingly, there was no replay review.

Here’s the play:

And this was not ruled a fumble because??????? pic.twitter.com/hYUzfOsuTg — Brandon Sullivan (@btsullivan91) November 21, 2020

Ohio State fans aren’t happy. The Buckeyes forced a punt and got the ball back, but deep in their own territory. Fields threw an interception on his first pass of the drive.

The missed fumble call probably cost Ohio State some points.

“Of all the ridiculous unnecessary reviews that happen in every college football game, how do they not look at that potential fumble?” one fan wrote.

“That was a fumble and an Ohio State recovery, which had they bothered to review would have been upheld as an incompletion and Denzel Ward would have been ejected,” another fan wrote, joking about the Ohio State vs. Clemson game.

The Buckeyes and the Hoosiers are playing on FOX.