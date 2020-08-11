Reggie Bush Reacts To Nick Saban’s Comment On Season

Over the past few weeks, the conversation around college football has centered around what’s best for the players and their longterm health.

Earlier this week Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his voice heard on the matter. He addressed player safety and suggested the players would be better off on campus.

“I know I’ll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don’t care about player safety,” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low. “Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a two percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It’s a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can’t get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they’re in a bar or just hanging out.”

Following his comments, former college football star and current analyst Reggie Bush responded.” All these coaches are telling you a lot about themselves. Pay attention,” he said on Twitter.

Bush continued, suggesting this wouldn’t even be a debate if there wasn’t a massive amount of money involved.

“If College Football made ZERO DOLLARS, would there still be a debate on whether a season should happen or not?” he questioned. “Nope! They would have shut it down long time ago! Players understand their value now, so putting their health at risk (Covid) doesn’t seem as attractive anymore.”

The 2020 college football season remains a major question mark at this point.