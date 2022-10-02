Reminder: A Major College Football Game Is Being Played Sunday

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 07: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In addition to the NFL slate, there's a Power 5 college football program in action on Sunday.

Florida moved its non-conference game against Eastern Washington to noon ET today at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Originally, it was scheduled for Saturday, but Hurricane Ian forced the change of plans.

You can watch the Gators on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Florida enters this afternoon's contest with a 2-2 overall record. The Gators are coming off a 38-33 loss to Tennessee last weekend.

Florida is 0-2 in SEC play, but has won both of its previous non-conference games, besting Utah and South Florida in The Swamp.

We'll see if the Gators can get back over .500 under first-year head coach Billy Napier today.