Report: 1 Big Ten Expansion Move Could Be Undone

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

It was announced earlier this year that UCLA and USC are heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Well, it sounds like one of those schools isn't a lock to leave the Pac-12.

According to Jon Wilner, UCLA's move to the Big Ten cannot be viewed as a certainty.

On Wednesday, the University Of California Board Of Regents met at UCLA to discuss how a move to the Big Ten can affect travel and academic support among other areas.

Wilner said the likelihood of a reversal is low, but there's still a 10-15 percent chance of it happening.

So, what happens if UCLA doesn't move to the Big Ten? Wilner believes the conference could pursue Stanford.

"And what happens *if* the Bruins don't make the move? The Big Ten could simply grab Stanford and make it a private school pairing: The B1G gets a foothold in the Bay Area, and the Pac-12 gets to retain a connection to L.A," Wilner tweeted.

If the University Of California Board Of Regents blocks UCLA's move to the Big Ten, that could have major ramifications on the future of realignment in college sports.