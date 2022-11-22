Report: 1 Issue Is Emerging For Deion Sanders' Next Job

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders continues to be linked to FBS job openings, most recently at Colorado and USF.

However, one possible issue that could derail the Jackson State head coach from being hired at the next level is his time in charge of the ill-fated Prime Prep Academy from 2012-15.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the "multiple academic and financial issues" that surrounded Prime Prep are a "potential obstacle" to Sanders' FBS candidacy.

“It is in the front of every presidents’ mind,” a source told McMurphy.

Both Prime Prep Academy schools closed in 2015 amid a myriad of lawsuits and over $650,000 in reported debt. Sanders was also accused of assaulting co-founder Damien "D.L." Wallace.

All of these issues have not prevented Deion from finding resounding success at Jackson State, where he's posted a 25-5 overall record, including an 11-0 mark so far this season. The Tigers will play for the SWAC title on Dec. 3.

We'll see if the Prime Prep fiasco winds up costing Sanders the ability to lead an FBS program.