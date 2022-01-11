Report: 1 Person Is Holding Up College Football Playoff Expansion

There have been plenty of discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff over the past few months. However, it’s unclear if that’ll actually happen.

Prior to kickoff this past Monday’s national championship game, it was announced that the leaders of the College Football Playoff failed to come to an agreement about expanding the four-team field.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich said the leaders of the Playoffs haven’t ruled out that expansion could occur before the end of the current contract. As of now, the deal runs through the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was on SiriusXM to discuss the future of the Playoff. He said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the one holding up the deal.

McElroy claims that Warren will not budge on having Power Five conference champs having automatic bids.

Warren hasn’t shied away from talking about this subject. He recently told a few reporters that he just wants to make sure the Big Ten is rewarded for its difficult schedule.

“I just I just feel strongly with our conference, the difficulty of our schedule, the demands of our schedule, and going back to what was developed, even originally,” Warren said, via ESPN. “I wasn’t in the room, but I heard it was originally that the conference champions should be given a lot of credit, and so I’m just following that. That’s important.”

Some commissioners may have to change their mindsets on the Playoff if they want to get a deal done.