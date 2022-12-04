Report: 2 Bowls Are 'Battling' Over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Notre Dame finished the 2022 regular season strong, after a disastrous start to the Marcus Freeman era.

The Fighting Irish are going to be rewarded with a nice bowl trip, but to where, specifically?

That is yet to be announced...

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, two bowls are actually "battling" over the Fighting Irish right now.

"This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a real Battle Royale b/w Gator & Holiday bowls to get Notre Dame, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. This will impact several SEC/ACC bowls depending where Irish go. Also, some late shuffling among Big 12 teams in bowl lineup. Fun times," he reported on Sunday afternoon.

It will be interesting to see where the Fighting Irish land, once the dust settles on Sunday.

The final college football bowl destinations will be announced as Sunday goes on.