Report: 2 Delayed Start Dates Being Considered For College Football

Will college football be played in the fall? That is the question that is on the minds of players, coaches, fans and administrators nationwide right now.

As of now, the two most discussed scenarios are starting the season on time, as scheduled, or pushing it back to the spring. But a new report suggests that other options are on the table and could even be implemented.

Brooks Austin of SI’s Dawgs Daily reports that if there are no signs of improvement regarding COVID-19 in the next two weeks, the 2020 college football season will be “significantly delayed.” Games would still take place in the fall, but none would be played in September.

“Most likely, an October or November start at the earliest with hope that treatments progress and the very earliest vaccines perhaps become available by then,” Austin wrote.

SOURCE: An October start (at best) is becoming more and more likely for college football. https://t.co/eNA5qHVybg — Dawgs Daily on SI (@DawgsDailySI) July 12, 2020

Our thoughts, based on this report: it makes sense that all options are being explored, and a delayed fall season is likely better logistically than a spring season. Several pundits, including FOX Sports’ Matt Leinart, detailed the potential issues with a spring season.

Of course, announcing a delay to the season may only be postponing the inevitable. As more time passes on this summer, it may become increasingly impossible to safely have a college football season at any point this fall.

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they were moving toward a conference-only model, not just for college football but for all fall sports. If it is safe enough to play, schools in the two leagues will not participate in any non-conference games or matches.

The remaining Power 5 conferences have not made any decisions regarding what model they will follow this fall. Such decisions will have to come soon though, as the fate of the entire 2020 college football season hangs in the balance.