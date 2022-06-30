Report: 2 Major Pac-12 Schools Planning On Leaving For Big Ten

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fans watch the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes compete at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 13, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 35-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We have breaking news in the college football world. According to trusted Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the conference to join the Big Ten.

Although the move isn't finalized yet, it appears this is all but over. The Bruins and Trojans plan to join the Big Ten as early as 2024.

Wilner has the latest on the developing story:

"Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power," said Wilner.

Now the question is what happens to the rest of the Pac-12? Do major conference powers like Oregon stay put?

And now there's the possibility of the Pac-12 going out and adding a few schools to the conference. Perhaps Fresno State or UNLV will soon be getting a call.

Regardless, this is a game-changer in college athletics. The Pac-12 is toast, and the sport is moving toward four super conferences.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, strengthens its roster. So much for the so-called "alliance."