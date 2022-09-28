Report: A Major Conference In Danger Of Collapsing

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Big Ten's expansion efforts could pose major trouble for the Pac-12.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, there's concern that the Pac-12 may "collapse" if more schools join the Big Ten, which is adding USC and UCLA in 2024.

The Big Ten recently completed media rights deals wth Fox, CBS, NBC, and Peacock worth more than $8 billion over seven years. Yet Dodd reported that commissioner Kevin Warren is seeking another deal from Amazon for additional football revenue.

A significant offer could sway Big Ten presidents to pursue California, Oregon, Stanford, and Washington as expansion candidates.

Dodd wrote that this would "almost certainly increase the likelihood" of the Big 12 landing a combination of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah, creating the Pac-12's potential demise.

A Big 12 source told Dodd that those Pac-12 schools "will want to jump to our league" if the Big Ten poaches more of their major programs. Oregon State and Washington State could then join the Mountain West if a mass Pac-12 exodus unfolds.

However, Fox and ESPN are against Big Ten expansion. They both have deals with the Pac-12 through 2024.

One source also speculated that further expansion could lead to lawsuits or oversight from the federal government.

Dodd said the remaining 10 teams have publicly conveyed a "united front." An industry source valued the conference's annual media rights worth at $21 million to $30 million per school.