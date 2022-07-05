Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans fill Rice Eccles Stadium for the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars game during the second half of an college football game, on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world.

As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution.

According to a report, a merger between the Big 12 and Pac-12 is now possible.

This wouldn't simply be a merger featuring the Big 12 picking up the Pac-12's scraps, either.

Since the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, it's been rumored Oregon, Washington and potentially Stanford have attempted to follow a similar path.

However, the Big Ten is reportedly awaiting a decision from Notre Dame and has told Oregon and Washington to "stand pat."

It sounds like the Ducks and Huskies could be tired of waiting. The latest report suggests the Big 12 wants to add six Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.

It's worth noting things can change at any given moment. But it's looking more and more like the Big 12 and Pac-12 will soon merge and form a third megaconference, including the likes of programs like Oregon, Washington, Utah and the obvious Big 12 schools like Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Stay tuned. It sounds like more news could soon be on the way.