Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC.

Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?

According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason.

The NCAA's Transfer Portal is expected to be very active.

"Multiple big name starting QBs are rumored to be looking at the portal," Adam Friedman of Rivals.com wrote.

Who will we see entering the transfer portal?