Report: Big Name Is Joining Deion's Staff At Colorado

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.

Deion Sanders is quickly building his vision for a winning program in Colorado.

Sanders landed a five-star recruit on the first day, and he may now reportedly add a prominent coach to his staff.

According to On3's Josh Newberg, longtime head coach Willie Taggart could join Colorado in an undetermined capacity.

"Willie Taggart also just arrived on campus this afternoon," Newberg wrote. "His role could be on-field or off-field, not sure right now, but I do know he's there."

Taggart won five games in each of his three seasons at Florida Atlantic before getting fired on Nov. 26. He's 71-80 in 13 years as head coach, including stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, and Florida State.

Per Newberg, Colorado hired former FAU Director of Player Personnel David Kelly. He also worked with Taggart at USF, Oregon, and Florida State.

Sanders was speculated as an FAU coaching candidate before accepting Colorado's job. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, originally committed to the Owls in 2022 before joining his father at Jackson State instead.

His coaching staff must transform a program that went 1-11 this season and hasn't won a bowl game in 18 years.