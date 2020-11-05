Report: The Entire ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Crew Is Out For Saturday

FOX’s college football pregame show will reportedly look much different this week.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the entire Big Noon Kickoff crew is being held out of Saturday’s show.

Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn are all out for Saturday, per the report. The crew is reportedly being held out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The crew is reportedly being taken off the air “out of abundance of caution” according to a statement from the network. Marchand had some details on what will air in their place:

In their place, Fox Sports will have Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho, with host Charissa Thompson. Bradshaw, Long and Thompson work on Fox’s NFL Sunday studio coverage, while the up-and-coming Acho is on the daily FS1 program, “Speak for Yourself.” This Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be condensed from two hours to one

NEWS: Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn & Rob Stone are all out this Saturday due to COVID protocols, The Post has learned.https://t.co/ysETe2FfGw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 5, 2020

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff has become a strong competitor for ESPN’s College GameDay, especially when there’s a major Big Ten game on FOX at noon E.T.

ESPN’s college football program has had its own issues with COVID-19, with Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard having to do the show from home.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T. this Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.

Week 10 of the 2020 college football season is highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame on Saturday night.