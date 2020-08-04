Report: Big Ten Commissioner Speaking With Athletes About Season

The Big Ten has not announced its 2020 college football schedule yet, and the conference appears to be weighing its options according to a new report.

According to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hasn’t ruled out canceling the 2020 season as the conference struggles with COVID-19.

Six Big Ten programs–Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Maryland–have paused workouts, and Rutgers’ outbreak has reportedly reached 28 infected players and “multiple staff members.”

Over the last two days, Greenstein reports that Warren has tried to meet virtually with athletes from around the league. He’s attempted to speak with a football and non-football player from each school.