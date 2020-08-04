Report: Big Ten Commissioner Speaking With Athletes About Season

The Big Ten has not announced its 2020 college football schedule yet, and the conference appears to be weighing its options according to a new report.
According to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hasn’t ruled out canceling the 2020 season as the conference struggles with COVID-19.
Six Big Ten programs–Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Maryland–have paused workouts, and Rutgers’ outbreak has reportedly reached 28 infected players and “multiple staff members.”
Over the last two days, Greenstein reports that Warren has tried to meet virtually with athletes from around the league. He’s attempted to speak with a football and non-football player from each school.
Sources say Commissioner Kevin Warren has attempted to meet with two student-athletes from each Big Ten school by video conference — one football player, one from a different sport. He completed some calls Monday and others Tuesday.
Warren clearly wants to get the pulse of players before deciding whether to move forward or pull the plug on the 2020 season.
While the Rutgers situation was the major negative headline for the league on Monday, Debbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman lineman Brady Feeney, shared a concerning Facebook post about her son’s condition after contracting COVID-19.
“After 14 days of hell battling the horrible virus, his school did additional testing on all those that were positive. My son even received extra tests because he was one of the worst cases,” Rucker wrote. “Now we are dealing with possible heart issues! He is still experiencing additional symptoms and his blood work is indicating additional problems.
“Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!! I pray my son recovers from this horrible virus and can lead a healthy normal life!!”
Intense Facebook post here from Debbie Rucker, mother of Indiana freshman OL Brady Feeney. pic.twitter.com/Ula5lBQfO2
— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 3, 2020
Despite all of these moving parts, and the report that Warren could still call off the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is reporting that the Big Ten intends to release its season schedule sometime tomorrow.
However, another delay is also a possibility.
Hearing #B1G schedule likely to be released Wednesday, along with medical protocols for fball season. But could be delayed further. Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke w/ athletes from around the league Monday night. He's definitely aware of their concerns in playing during pandemic.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 4, 2020
Stay tuned.