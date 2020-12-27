Report: Butch Jones Is Expected To Hire Alabama Football Staffer

Arkansas State made waves earlier this month when they hired Alabama staffer and former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones to take over the Red Wolves football program.

Now, it looks like Jones is poised to make another important assistant hire as he continues to build out his staff.

According to FootballScoop.com, Arkansas State is expected to hire Alabama staffer A.J. Milwee to serve as the program’s offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old assistant will become the second Crimson Tide member to join the Jones’s inaugural Red Wolves staff.

The report dispels previous speculation that Major Applewhite, another Alabama assistant, would take over the OC job at Arkansas State. Applewhite recently accepted a job to join the South Alabama staff.

Before making the move to Alabama, Milwee shocked the college football world as the offensive coordinator at Akron. In 2017, he led the Zips to the MAC title game, turning around a historically struggling program. He did so as a young assistant and quickly drew the attention of other coaches and leagues around the country.

Now, he’ll get the chance to build his own offense at Arkansas State.

Milwee becomes just the latest assistant to join the Red Wolves from a Power Five program.

Arkansas State already sured up the other side of the ball earlier this week, when the team hired Rob Harley to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Harley arrives to Jones’s program after spending time as an assistant at Pittsburgh.

Jones joined the Red Wolves just earlier this year after Arkansas State went 4-7 in 2020. He spent the last few years as an offensive analyst at Alabama under Nick Saban. He previously served as the head coach at Tennessee, before being dismissed in 2017. Now, he’ll get another chance as a head coach for the Red Wolves.

Overall, the staff that’s taking shape at Arkansas State should be a formidable Sun Belt opponent for years to come.