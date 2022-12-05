Report: Chris Petersen Head Coaching Rumor Is False

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Chris Petersen of the Washington Huskies looks on during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Husky Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

A report linked two prominent names to UNLV's head coaching position, but it might already be time to strike one from the list.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal identified Chris Petersen and Ed Orgeron as options to replace the recently fired Marcus Arroyo. However, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman disputed the story's accuracy on Monday evening.

"There is no truth to the report that former Washington and Boise State head coach Chris Petersen is involved in the UNLV coaching search or is a real candidate for that vacancy, per source," Feldman said on Twitter.

Petersen helped turn Boise State into a WAC powerhouse, going 92-12 from 2006 to 2012. The Broncos won five bowl games, including a 43-42 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma in his first season on a game-winning "Statue of Liberty" trick play.

He then guided Washington to a 55-26 record in six seasons. Petersen hasn't coached since stepping down after the 2019 campaign because of stress and anxiety.

Petersen hasn't publicly expressed any desire to coach again. Given his past success, it'd be unusual if he returned to lead a program with one winning record (7-6 in 2013) over the last 22 seasons.