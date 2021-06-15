Report: College Football Divisions Could Be In Jeopardy

College football is on the brink of playoff expansion, but that could end up meaning the end of conference divisions.

Per college football insider Pete Thamel, conference divisions “will be in the crosshairs” if the playoff is indeed expanded. Conferences fear divisions could prohibit the maximum number of its teams reaching the postseason.

“As leagues prepare to discuss the 12-team playoff, the fate of divisions will be in the crosshairs,” Thamel wrote, via Twitter. “With more at-large bids at stake, leagues may find more urgency to put their two best teams in the league title game. Expect leagues to make a deep dive on the potential impact.”

Luckily, conferences have ample time to reach a decision on potential division changes. But it certainly sounds like they could be done away with by the time the playoff’s expanded.

Conference divisions are already unnecessary. Plus, it’s a shame teams miss out on playing each other, sometimes for multiple years, just because they play in different divisions. A change appears to be upcoming.

The playoff, meanwhile, is on its way to expanding to 12 teams. The current four-team format grew dull in a hurry. Expansion was inevitable the second the current format became monotonous.

As college football moves toward 12 teams, it’ll need to consider other various changes. Doing away with conference divisions is one of them, and there could be more as expansion draws closer.