College Football Player Reportedly Arrested As Murder Suspect

A Georgetown University football player who is reportedly wanted for murder in Washington, D.C. has been arrested in Georgia.

According to FOX5DC, Dijon Williams was arrested in Gwinnett County. He is wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for first-degree murder.

Fall sports at Georgetown have been postponed due to COVID-19, so football has not been practicing and Williams has apparently not been on campus.

Still, Georgetown announced that Williams “has been immediately suspended from Georgetown’s Football team.”

BREAKING: Georgetown senior wide receiver Dijon Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant in connection with a first degree murder, according to FOX 5 D.C. Williams has been suspended from the university football team. — The Hoya (@thehoya) September 29, 2020

Georgetown said via statement it will cooperate with the ongoing investigation and that there are no indications the alleged crime took place anywhere near the university.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 senior wide receiver from Atlanta, played in 15 games for the Hoyas from 2017-19. He caught four passes for 33 yards as a freshman.