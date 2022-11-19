Report: College Football Playoff Expansion Being Delayed By 1 Thing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In September, it was announced that the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers agreed to expand the field to 12 teams. If they want to implement this new format before 2025, they'll need to get over a major hurdle.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the CFP needs the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl to agree with the format.

So far, the Rose Bowl has been unwilling to do that. The "Granddaddy of Them All" has requested an exclusive Jan. 1 window under the 12-team format.

The CFP doesn't plan on granting the Rose Bowl's wish. That means it's possible the Rose Bowl could delay playoff expansion until 2026.

From Dellenger's report:

CFP officials need unanimous agreement from the six CFP bowls to expand the playoff to 12 teams before the contract with ESPN ends after the 2025 playoff. The six bowls are the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Peach and Cotton. Five of the six bowls support amending the current contract and expanding early. The Rose Bowl has delayed its decision while making a request to CFP executives, something it announced publicly through ESPN in a published story last week.

The other five CFP bowls support an early expansion.

Per the report from Dellenger, the Rose Bowl and its officials have "a matter of days" to decide on its future in the CFP.