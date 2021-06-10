Report: College Football Playoff News Is Coming Today

The Spun

Buckle up, college football fans. It looks like we may receive massive news regarding potential changes to the College Football Playoff at some point this afternoon.

Per Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the CFP management committee is expected to release news Thursday afternoon. What for? According to Forde, the committee is expected to release a recommendation for an expanded playoff.

“Expect news this afternoon from the College Football Playoff management committee,” Forde said on Twitter. “After a meeting today, a release is coming based on a recommendation for an expanded playoff.”

An expansion to the College Football Playoff is inevitable. But no one expected changes to come so soon. It looks like we may get a clearer picture of the future College Football Playoff at some point on Thursday.

Playoff expansion is inevitable. It took just several years for the current format to become outdated.

Recent reports suggests the committee is looking at a 12-team playoff. It would allow greater variety in the postseason, which has obviously become an issue with the current format.

Dellenger has confirmed that the committee is expected to recommend a 12-team playoff.

College football fans have grown tired of watching the same teams compete in the current four-team playoff. Expansion to six, eight or even 12 would help fix such a problem. It would also include more teams from conferences like the Big 12 and Pac-12, both of which have struggle to remain relevant in the sport.

Stay tuned for further updates on the CFP and potential expansion.


