Report: College Football Program Preparing Massive Transfer Offers

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of Miami is reportedly going to be a major player for some top transfers this offseason.

Miami, which has struggled to contend on a national scale in a pretty long time, is reportedly expected to be a potential landing spot for some major transfers.

"Sources tell @TonyPauline that the Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal," Pro Football Network reported.

I have always been on the side of college players making money off their names or using their celebrity to bring them cash. I always felt the NCAA was too authoritarian in handcuffing players’ ability to make money for themselves while they made billions from college sports. Past suspensions handed out to players like A.J. Green were proof of this abuse.

Miami hasn't been great in Year 1 of the Mario Cristobal era, but perhaps the Hurricanes will load up in the transfer portal.