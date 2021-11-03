Report: Conference USA Has Invited 4 New Members

The conference realignment merry-go-round has been running all fall, with Conference USA being one of the leagues that was poached.

In fact, raided is probably a better term. Six schools are leaving CUSA to join the AAC, three are headed to the Sun Belt and two more could bolt for the MAC, if invited.

Conference USA is trying to survive, and that means finding new members. It had been reported that the league was targeting Liberty, Jacksonville, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State.

This afternoon, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel tweeted that those four institutions have officially been invited to join CUSA. The last major hurdle to get over is a $2 million entrance fee.

Liberty and New Mexico State are both independent FBS programs, while Jacksonville and Sam Houston compete at the FCS level.

Sources: Conference USA has invited Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston to join the league. The potential of paying a $2 million entrance fee appears to be the last major issue. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 3, 2021

Conference USA “wants to get to eight or nine members,” per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. If these four schools join up, and the MAC does not invite Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, then the league is all set.

If those latter two schools leave, there’s reportedly a chance UConn and UMass could take their place on a football-only basis.