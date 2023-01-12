Report: Date For Major College Football Opener Could Change

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans fill Rice Eccles Stadium during the second half of the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars game on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Florida and Utah could shift the date for their 2023 season-opener in hopes of avoiding last year's travel woes.

Although initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, Florida's athletics page (h/t Saturday Down South) also lists Thursday, Aug. 31 as a possibility. Utah hasn't posted a 2023 schedule yet.

The Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson said officials are considering pushing the game up two days for travel considerations. Florida players could spend Thursday night in Salt Lake City before heading back to Gainesville for next Saturday's home opener against McNeese State.

The Gators began the 2022 season with a 29-26 upset over the Utes at The Swamp. Following the Saturday night game, Utah's team spent the evening stranded at the airport.

A mechanical issue led to a flight cancellation after they sat on the plane for four hours. They didn't get back home until Sunday.

The Week 1 encounter will mark the third time these schools meet. Florida prevailed last season behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Richardson, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Utah finished 10-4 with a Rose Bowl loss to Penn State, while Florida ended a 6-7 campaign with a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.