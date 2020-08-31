Report: Deion Sanders Candidate For College Football Coaching Job

Deion Sanders has made it clear in recent years that he’s interested in coaching at the college level. The legendary cornerback left NFL Network for Barstool Sports in part due to the freedom that it would allow him in regards to coaching.

“You are not wrong on coaching in the future and Barstool is very supportive of that,” his agent, Constance Schwartz, told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “He is coaching now, but, as you said in your article yesterday, he still has aspirations to coach at the college level and Barstool is fully on-board for that.”

Sanders might be on the verge of getting that college opportunity.

Football Scoop is reporting that Sanders is expected to be a candidate for the Jackson State head coaching job.

From the report:

Deion Sanders is expected to be a candidate to become the next head coach at Jackson State, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Jackson State dismissed head coach John Hendrick earlier today, along with most of his staff. Offensive coordinator TC Taylor, retained from the previous staff, is also a candidate for the job, sources say.

Sanders has previously been linked to multiple college-level jobs. He had expressed interest in the Florida State job, though the Seminoles hired former Memphis coach Mike Norvell.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders jumps at an opportunity like Jackson State. It’s obviously not a big job, but head coaching positions don’t grow on trees. Sanders could prove something at Jackson State and potentially move on to a bigger program.

Stay tuned.