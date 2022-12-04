Report: Deion Sanders' Son Makes Decision On Next School

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will apparently be following his dad to Colorado.

This comes as no surprise, of course, given Shedeur was playing for Deion at Jackson State.

But according to a report, Shedeur has already been doing some recruiting for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced Deion's hire on Saturday night.

"Hearing that Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders is already recruiting some prominent players in the Transfer Portal to join him at Colorado. Deion Sanders heavily implied that his son will follow him to next stop in recent interview, which is expected to be Colorado at this point," Brendan Sonnone reported on Saturday afternoon.

Shedeur Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks in college football this year.

It's going to be interesting to see how he plays at the Power 5 level moving forward.

Colorado is going to be very fun to watch in 2023.