Report: EA Sports Makes Decision On College Football Game

The cover of EA Sports' NCAA Football 14 with Michigan's Denard Robinson.

College football fans may have just gotten some bad news about the much anticipated EA Sports College Football game.

According to Extra Points' Matt Brown, the release of EA Sports' first college football video game since 2013 will not happen in 2023, as had been planned.

"Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024," Brown tweeted Monday night. "More details to come tomorrow."

Assuming this is true, what a bummer. NCAA Football 14 was the last college football game to hit the market, and that was released in July 2013.

Gamers who have been stuck playing NCAA 14 over the last nine-plus years were anxiously awaiting the release of EA Sports College Football 2024 next summer before the 2023 season.

Now, we might not get an EA Sports college football game until 2024. Brutal.