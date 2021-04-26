Report: Eddie George Hiring Former NFL Player At Tennessee State

Football legend Eddie George is hoping to take Tennessee State to new heights. Such a task is becoming much easier, thanks to the staff George is compiling with the Tigers.

Tennessee State named George, the former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans running back, its new head coach earlier this month. He has plenty of work to do to get the Tigers on the right track, but he’s up for the challenge.

“Looking to take the program to the next level, Tennessee State University has named Eddie George as head football coach,” the Tigers announced in a statement earlier this month.

George is already compiling an impressive staff at Tennessee State. He hired Hue Jackson has his offensive coordinator. He’s since gone out and added Cory Harkey to be his special teams and tight ends coach, according to Football Scoop. Harkey played at UCLA and then went on to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent years ago.

“Eddie George and Hue Jackson continue to piece together a Tennessee State staff filled with both college and professional football experience,” wrote Scott Roussel of Football Scoop. “The latest move is to add Cory Harkey onto the staff as both special teams coordinator and tight ends coach source tells FootballScoop. An Illinois native who played at UCLA under Rick Neuheisel, Harkey then latched onto the St. Louis Rams’ active roster despite initially being an undrafted free agent.”

Eddie George is bound to have success with the Tennessee State Tigers.

He’s adding plenty of playing and coaching experience to his staff, which will be a great benefit to the players.

With so many notable coaching names on the staff, Tennessee State could make some major moves in the recruiting world.