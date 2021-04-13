Report: Eddie George Trying To Add Hall Of Famer To Staff

Over the weekend, legendary running back Eddie George was named the head coach of Tennessee State’s football program. He still has a long way to go before he fills out his coaching staff, but he has some marquee targets on his radar.

It’s already been reported that Jeff Fisher and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will join George’s staff at Tennessee State. The latter actually played for the Tigers, so it’s a nice reunion for the two sides.

As if the additions of Fisher and Rodgers-Cromartie weren’t big enough, it’s being reported that George also has his sights set on a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Football Scoop is reporting that George has zeroed in on Rod Woodson to become the program’s secondary coach. That would be a huge addition to Tennessee State’s coaching staff.

Woodson, a former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion, is considered one of the best defensive backs in NFL history. He began his career as a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then moved over to safety when he joined the Baltimore Ravens.

Once his playing career was over, Woodson remained in the NFL as a coaching assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

If the Tigers eventually land Woodson, that would really help them on the recruiting front. There must be a handful of defensive backs that want to learn from one of the greatest to ever play the position.