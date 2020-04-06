Report: ESPN Hasn’t Ruled Out New Gig For Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit has been a fixture of ESPN’s college football coverage for more than two decades. In addition to being a mainstay on College GameDay, he’s also the game analyst for ESPN/ABC’s top broadcast every Saturday.

It seems impossible to picture Herbstreit calling anything else for the Worldwide Leader. However, a new report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post indicates the company is considering him for a major NFL broadcasting role.

Marchand has been reporting for some time what many have suspected; ESPN is not happy with its Monday Night Football broadcasting team of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. The duo is the subject of weekly ridicule on social media, and the network could clearly improve the tandem for its biggest NFL broadcast.

In his latest report, Marchand mentions that ESPN has not ruled out moving Herbstreit and Chris Fowler over to the MNF booth. The pair currently serve as the broadcast team for ESPN/ABC’s primetime college football game.

ESPN has not ruled out Chris Fowler & Kirk Herbstreit as an option but is hestitant to mess with its top college teams. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 6, 2020

It is understandable that ESPN would be “hesitant” to make this change, particularly if it meant removing Fowler and Herbstreit from college football coverage.

We suppose its theoretically possible that the pair could do College GameDay on Saturday morning, a primetime game Saturday night and then handle Monday Night Football two days later. That’s a lot to put on their plate though.

Most likely, ESPN will look in a different direction to replace Tess and Booger.