Report: How ESPN Is Handling Kirk Herbstreit Ripping Colleague

ESPN has reportedly spoken with Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit after the latter strongly criticized the former on social media last week.

Herbstreit, the network’s most prominent college football analyst, called out Orlovsky on Twitter after the NFL analyst made some questionable comments about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Orlovsky shared that he had heard whispers from NFL sources questioning Fields’ work ethic.

He later clarified his statements and reiterated that they weren’t his own thoughts, but that didn’t stop Herbstreit from blasting him for his “reckless and absurd” and “embarrassing” remarks.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, ESPN has had conversations with both parties in the aftermath of the issue. Neither will face discipline.

“Neither announcer will be suspended, according to a source,” Jackson wrote. “But management has addressed the issue with both men. ESPN declined to comment.”

ESPN spoke with Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit following Justin Fields comment controversy https://t.co/iI5XSYHTxr pic.twitter.com/nczmkdmbK5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2021

It was odd to see any ESPN commentator, let alone Herbstreit, who is usually mild-mannered, go at a colleague in that manner. Even if Orlovsky made a mistake in presenting those rumors without context, Herbstreit’s tweet still took me aback.

It’s good that the Worldwide Leader isn’t disciplining either guy though. Move forward.